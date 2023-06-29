Successful rescue carried out at Giant’s Causeway after person falls suffering ‘traumatic injuries’

The rescue at the Giant's Causeway Credit: Coleraine Coastguard

A successful rescue operation has been carried out at the scenic Giant’s Causeway on Wednesday after a person fell from the iconic stones at the site.

Coleraine Coastguard said a multi-agency response came to the aid of the person – who they confirmed suffered “traumatic injuries”.

They said the rescue involved specific techniques for assisting the casualty as a result of “treacherous terrain”.

In a statement on social media they wrote: “Coleraine and Ballycastle teams were tasked to assist NIAS with the recovery of a casualty who had fallen a height on the stones at the Giant’s Causeway, sustaining traumatic injuries.

“The casualty was recovered to the waiting ambulance using our rope rescue stretcher by a combination of hand carry and “caterpillar” technique, a method of slowly passing the stretcher along parallel lines of rescue officers to clear treacherous terrain.”

Users on social media were quick to praise the emergency teams tasked to the rescue.