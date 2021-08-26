‘Sudden death’ of man following fire at Moira property ‘not suspicious’ say police

A man has died and a woman taken to hospital after a fire at the rear of a property in Moira.

Fire fighters were called to the incident at Waringfield Close about 6.30pm on Tuesday.

The PSNI has said that this stage the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Two appliances from Lurgan Fire Station and one appliance from Lisburn attended the seen.

A spokesperson for the NI Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said that “tragically a man died at the scene".

"Firefighters extinguished the fire using a hose reel jet. Firefighters provided first aid to a woman at the scene of the incident who was then transferred to the care of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service,” they added.

The spokesperson said the incident, which was first reported by Armaghi, was dealt with by around 7.40pm and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed it had received a report of the sudden death of a man at Waringfield Close.

“A post mortem is due to take place to determine the cause of death, but at this stage the death is not being treated as suspicious,” they added.