Sudden death of man in south Belfast not being treated as suspicious
Allan Preston
Police have said they are not treating the sudden death of a man in the Barnett Demesne area of south Belfast today as suspicious.
A police cordon was in place on Friday morning as officers responded to the scene.
An update from the PSNI in the afternoon stated: “Police attended the scene of the sudden death of a man in the Malone Road area of south Belfast on Friday April 1.
“The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.”