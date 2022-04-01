Sudden death of man in south Belfast not being treated as suspicious

Police are attending the scene of a sudden death in the Barnett Demesne area of south Belfast.

Police have said they are not treating the sudden death of a man in the Barnett Demesne area of south Belfast today as suspicious.

A police cordon was in place on Friday morning as officers responded to the scene.

An update from the PSNI in the afternoon stated: “Police attended the scene of the sudden death of a man in the Malone Road area of south Belfast on Friday April 1.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.”