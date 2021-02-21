Sudden death of young Dungannon footballer Joshua Green is an 'immeasurable' loss

Club coach says talented Dungannon player (22) was loved and respected

The sudden death of a talented Dungannon footballer represents an "immeasurable" loss to his friends, his team manager has said.

Joshua Green (22) passed away at home on Friday.

The popular Co Tyrone man played football for amateur side Dungannon Rovers FC since 2015 and had achieved great success for the club, rising through the ranks from the reserves as a young player to become a star in the team.

Paying an emotional tribute to him as "one of our own", team manager Garry Maguire added that he had been taken "far too soon".

"He came to the club as a 16-year-old and played as a goalkeeper," said Mr Maguire.

"He went into the reserves team at that stage and in that year they actually won the division.

"After that, he went out of nets and would have played as a left-back or centre-back. They were a young team and he loved playing together with his friends.

"As far as I go, I would consider him reliable, first and foremost. If I picked him for the team I knew exactly what I was going to get. I knew he would always give me 110%. Anytime he was available, he was the one person I always wanted to get into the team straight away.

"I am in complete shock. It is a 22-year-old lad and you just don't expect to hear this kind of thing happening.

"You can see just from his Facebook page and the amount of comments from his friends, how much he was respected and loved.

"I can't argue with any of it. Caring, bubbly, friendly and one-of-a-kind. He always had a smile on his face.

"Everyone at the club is in total disbelief at the situation. Such a young player, I had planned for him to be part of the team for years to come. He has played a long time and it is just gutting really.

"I'd just describe him as a great lad and was always friendly and well-mannered to me. He was just perfect.

"The last time I was in contact with him was just a few weeks ago when he sent me a message on my birthday. He would do the simple things like that for you when it was your birthday or something. It is hard to take in this has happened."

Writing online, Mr Maguire also added: "You had so many friends at and around the club that it is immeasurable to describe how you will be missed.

"It's so hard to write something like this, we have lost one of our own.

"It has been an absolute pleasure to have worked with you at the club over these years. I still can't believe it. You were simply a great lad to have about the place, it will never be the same.

"To Paul, Alison and Taylor - you have my deepest condolences and everyone at the club will be here to support you at this time. Heaven FC has gained an incredible player."

A funeral notice for Mr Green said he was the "dearly loved" son of Paul and Alison and the "much loved" brother of Taylor, as well as the dear grandson of William and May Scott and the late James and Wilma Green.

The notice added that he would be, "greatly missed and lovingly remembered" by the entire family circle and his many friends.