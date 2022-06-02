Suicide prevention charity to attempt world record for largest truck run in memory of Newry man Stephen Farrell

Keep Er Lit for PIPS’ truck run is in memory of Stephen Farrell on what will be the 10th anniversary of his death

PIPS Hope and Support is aiming to host the largest truck run ever recorded at its Camlough event on Saturday, at 11am.

A Newry-based suicide prevention charity is aiming to break a Guinness World Record by holding the largest truck run in history this weekend, in memory of a local man.

The ‘Keep Er Lit for PIPS’ truck run will take place in Camlough on Saturday at 11am, which is also the tenth anniversary of Stephen Farrell’s death.

Over £70,000 has previously been raised for PIPS Hope and Support through two truck shows in 2018, both in touching tributes to Stephen, a truck driver who “had a real passion” for the vehicles, according to his close friend, Paudy Smith.

Paudy is the main organiser for Saturday’s event, which will depart from S.A.F.E Fuels in Camlough that morning.

He said the fundraiser is the perfect way to remember Stephen, and added that local charity PIPS “was there for us when we needed them, and we want to support them as best we can in Stephen’s memory”.

The previous world record is held by a charity in Egypt who completed a truck run two years ago, when 480 vehicles were in attendance.

However, the ‘Keep Er Lit for PIPS’ organisers believe there is such a heightened interest locally, that there’s now a real chance they could be the new victors.

The attempt also comes with many stipulations from Guinness World Records, the most important being that each participating vehicle must meet a minimum unladen weight of 3.5 tons.

Paudy is hoping that lorry drivers from across the island of Ireland will sign up, so that the local initiative can claim this honour.

Meanwhile, Padraig Harte, PIPS Hope and Support’s fundraising coordinator, thanked “the ‘Keep Er Lit’ Committee for their hard work and dedication in delivering these shows in memory of their dear friend Stephen”.

“We thank everyone who their heart-warming sponsorship, donation and/or assistance of the events in anyway, it is greatly appreciated by us all and will help us in providing our immediate therapy to anyone with suicidal thoughts, high levels of anxiety, poor mental health or bereaved by suicide,” he continued.

The charity has also issued a call for volunteers to help with the World Record attempt and more information can be found on the PIPS Hope and Support Facebook page.