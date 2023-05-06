Sum of cash stolen by armed man in Belfast robbery

A sum of cash was stolen from a business in east Belfast on Friday evening.

A man armed with a knife entered the Belmont road premises, threatened staff and took money from the till before making off. No staff were injured but were left shaken.

Detective Sergeant Young said: “Just after 9.55pm, police received a report that a man armed with a knife had stolen a sum of cash from a business in the Belmont Road area.

“Officers attended the scene and spoke with a staff member who reported that she had been threatened by the man with a knife, causing her and another staff member to seek safety at the back of the store. The man, who was dressed in black with a snood covering his face, removed money from the till before making off.

“Thankfully, although shaken by the ordeal, the staff members were not otherwise injured.”

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them via 101.