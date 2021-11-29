Sum of money stolen from Banbridge off-licence by masked man armed with knife

A woman working at an off-licence in Banbridge has been left “badly shaken” after a man wearing a balaclava and armed with a knife entered the premises on Sunday evening (November 28) and stole a sum of money.

It was reported that the man entered the premises at Peggy's Loaning at around 8.45pm and ordered her to open the till.

Read more Potential link between spate of burglaries in Newtownabbey over weekend

When the till was opened, he took a sum of money from it and made off on foot in the direction of the Huntly Road.

The member of staff was left badly shaken following the incident but was not physically harmed.

The man was described as being approximately 6 foot tall, of slim build and was wearing a grey hooded top with the hood up, blue jeans, black and white trainers, black gloves and a balaclava covering his face.