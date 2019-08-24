Summer not over yet as we get set to bask in 24C heat over the bank holiday weekend

Lorraine Neale and Lauren McCarthy enjoying a walk along the beach during the warm weather at Seapark outside Holywood

The sun is set to shine for the final bank holiday weekend of the summer with temperatures forecast to reach 24C.

Mainly dry and bright weather is expected between now and Tuesday with the Met Office predicting "warm or very warm" temperatures.

Today will be the hottest, with readings of between 23C and 24C and the best of the sunshine in the east.

However, there is still the risk of some showers.

Looking ahead, a Met Office spokesman said: "Sunday and Monday is a little bit cooler, with temperatures between 21 and 22C, but there are good spells of sunshine and less chance of showers for most people.

"On Monday the east will see dry and sunny weather but in the west we might see some rain start to push in through the afternoon."

The weather is good news for families hoping to squeeze in a final break before children return to school, and for businesses in seaside destinations.

Heading to the beach at Seapark are friends Isabella Firth and Ava and Ailbe McGirr

Morelli's ice-cream shop in Portrush is expecting an even busier period than usual, as hundreds of Mini drivers and onlookers descend for the Morelli's Italian Ice Cream Job cavalcade organised by Causeway Coast Mini Club. Director Daniela Morelli said: "All the Minis drive past the shop and we give the drivers and passengers free ice-cream.

"There are over 500 Minis, and with this being the car's 60th anniversary we are expecting a big crowd."

At Bonny's Caravan Park in Newcastle staff member Maria Travers said they are hoping for many of the 430 static caravans to be occupied this weekend.

"It's the last bank holiday and good weather is forecast so it's a chance for people to get a few days away before schools start," she said.

A series of events are also taking place around Northern Ireland and the promising weather will be welcome news for the organisers.

In Ballycastle the Auld Lammas Fair runs from today until Tuesday.

Sean Bateson, mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, said the fair is the oldest event of its kind in Ireland and the town is preparing to welcome thousands of visitors over the bank holiday weekend.

"We can already see that the town is getting busier and the unique atmosphere associated with the occasion is starting to build," he said.