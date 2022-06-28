Summer still missing in Northern Ireland this week, but Met Office suggest things could be set to improve

Things may be set to improve in July

Things are to remain unsettled weather-wise for the next week in Northern Ireland, however July could bring a taste of summer according to the Met Office.

Those waking up on Tuesday morning could be forgiven for thinking it was closer to autumn given the heavy rain showers and miserable grey skies.

The day is to remain largely cloudy with rain, heavy at first, clearing for Antrim and Down by early afternoon.

It is expected to get drier and brighter towards western counties later in the morning, extending to all parts by the afternoon, however scattered showers are anticipated to continue with a maximum temperature of 18 C.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said Wednesday will bring a slightly brighter day with some sunshine.

Scattered showers will break out during the morning, with the odd heavier shower possible in the afternoon. It is expected to feel warmer with just light winds and a maximum temperature of 19 C.

Despite the unsettled conditions, Met Office spokesman Oli Claydon said the mercury is still hovering below the seasonal average.

“It’s not awful, but there is no settled high pressure,” he explained.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

“We saw a low-pressure front moving in from west to east which is what gave that heavy rain we’ve already seen in parts.

“There is another front moving in from the west it will also bring more breezy conditions which could be the feature of the week.”

While the latter end of the week is expected to bring more sunshine generally with winds remaining light, the risk of rain will never be far away as we head into the weekend.

Going into July, Mr Claydon says temperatures are expected to be close to normal as we move through the first half of the month.

“But midway through and there are signs temperatures could climb slightly higher,” he added.

“There are early indications that some real heat could build across the UK towards the end of July.

“But it’s a long-range forecast which means it's hard to say with any confidence at this point.”