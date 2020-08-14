Summer's on again in Northern Ireland... for a while at least

A woman basks in the sun on her paddleboard on Belfast Lough yesterday

The lazy, hazy days of summer look set to continue in Northern Ireland over the weekend with the country forecast to escape the thunderstorms being predicted for much of England and Wales.

The Met Office has issued a yellow flood warning for the UK mainland, but while temperatures will fall slightly over the next couple of days, no rainfall is expected in Northern Ireland until early next week.

Saturday should be a largely dry day with sunny intervals and patchy cloud, although there is the chance of the odd shower.

A similar day is expected for Sunday with variable cloud and the odd shower.

Monday, though, looks mostly cloudy with showers moving in as low pressure approaches from the south.

Night time temperatures should be lower and the wind fresher, but it still looks like a great weekend to get outdoors.