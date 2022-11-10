Sunday Life’s investigative journalism honoured at inaugural Media Freedom Awards

Sam McBride of the Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Independent was shortlisted for Regional Journalist of the Year

Sunday Life was awarded for its revelations about the South East Antrim UDA

Sunday Life has been recognised for its investigative journalism at the Society of Editors’ inaugural Media Freedom Awards.

The newspaper and other winners were praised for their “courage, dedication and bravery” and “vital work” in holding power to account.

Wednesday’s awards ceremony, which took place at the Underglobe in London, saw Sunday Life winning Investigation Of The Year (Regional) for its revelations about the South East Antrim (SEA) UDA, one of Northern Ireland’s biggest crime gangs.

The investigation included photographs showing the paramilitary group, which was blamed for the murder of Glenn Quinn in Carrickfergus in 2020, holding a Remembrance Sunday show of strength at Carnmoney Cemetery last year.

The terror gang, which controls turf stretching from north Belfast to Larne and pockets of Newtownards, has been linked to a spate of threats against journalists and politicians in Northern Ireland.

The most recent MI5/police intelligence assessment of the SEA UDA, which comprises 2,000 members, describes it as “having access to arms” and being “heavily involved in drugs supply, community coercion, intimidation and other criminality”.

The faction is understood to clear £2.5m per year in profit from flooding Northern Ireland with drugs imported from crime gangs in North West England and from the Kinahan cartel in Dublin.

The #MFA2022 Investigation of the Year Regional goes to @TheSundayLife for "an example of public interest journalist at its best" in its reports on the South East Antrim UDA. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/x6BOOHwIQT — Society of Editors UK (@EditorsUK) November 9, 2022

At the Media Freedom Awards 2022, Sam McBride of the Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Independent was shortlisted for Regional Journalist of the Year.

Eoin Brannigan, editor-in-chief of the Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life, said: “It’s a very proud moment for the Sunday Life team to be honoured in this, the inaugural year of the Media Freedom Awards. It’s well-deserved recognition for the hard work put in by editor Martin Breen, the news desk, reporters, visuals team and all in production, who continue a Sunday Life tradition of almost 35 years for breaking stories that matter.

“I’d also like to thank the Society of Editors and the judges. Congratulations also to all the winners and those who were nominated on the night, in particular our own Sam McBride, who was deservedly shortlisted for the Regional Journalist of the Year award.”

The Daily Mirror was named the News Media Organisation of the Year, while Netherlands-based open-source platform Bellingcat was named the International News Media Organisation of the Year.

News agency PA Media was presented with the Judges’ Media Freedom Award for its championing of open justice on behalf of the wider news industry.

Dawn Alford, executive director of the Society of Editors, said: “The winners of the Media Freedom Awards highlight not only the exceptional standard of public interest journalism, but also the courage, dedication and bravery of journalists in the UK who often operate in dangerous and life-threatening situations both at home and abroad.

“We are honoured to recognise their outstanding achievements and thank them for the vital work that they do to hold power to account and report on behalf of the public.”

Pippa Crerar was named Journalist of the Year for her ‘Partygate’ scoops while she was political editor of the Daily Mirror.

The newspaper also won Investigation of the Year for its reports into Covid lockdown-breaking at the heart of government.

Broadcast winners included the BBC’s Panorama programme for its investigation into the Post Office Horizon scandal, while Sky News’ Alex Crawford was awarded the Foreign Correspondent of the Year accolade for her reports from Afghanistan and Ukraine.

The Voice Newspaper — Britain’s only surviving black newspaper — was handed the Judges’ Special Award in honour of 40 years of campaigning for the community.

Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan attended the awards, which saw more than 200 journalists from all sectors of the UK news media industry gather together.

The awards, presented by ITV News’ Lucrezia Millarini, were held in association with WeShop and sponsored by Camelot, the Google News Initiative and Newsworks.