Sunday World journalist Patricia Devlin to lodge complaint against PSNI over threat against baby

A journalist will on Monday lodge an official complaint with the Police Ombudsman over what she says is a PSNI failure to investigate a threat to rape her baby.

In October 2019, Patricia Devlin, an award-winning Sunday World crime reporter, received a threat by direct message to her personal Facebook account.

The sender threatened to rape her newborn son. It was signed with the name of a neo-Nazi terror group, Combat 18, which in the past has had links to loyalist paramilitaries.

The person suspected to be behind the threat is a convicted criminal, with links to both loyalist paramilitaries and far-right groups, who is believed to have been involved in violent attacks in Northern Ireland.

One year on from reporting the threat to the PSNI, Ms Devlin has accused police of failing to investigate her case properly - or even bring the suspect in for questioning.

Ms Devlin said: "Because of my job, exposing criminals and paramilitaries, I have been on the receiving end of violence and death threats for years.

"In Northern Ireland, that now seems to go with the territory where press freedom comes at the price of constant and repeated threats to journalists.

"But, when I received a threat to rape my newborn baby, also identifying my grandmother and the location of where the sender believed she lived, I had enough.

"I reported the threat to the PSNI and was even able to name the individual I suspect was behind the threat.

"The police have had this individual's name all this time, yet, a year on, no one has been brought in for questioning, never mind arrested.

"It is not acceptable for journalists to have to live under this sort of constant threat, to themselves and their families, simply for doing their jobs."

In April 2019 an anonymous account on Twitter posted publicly that Ms Devlin had a "target on her back".

Ms Devlin's solicitor, Kevin Winters of KRW Law, said: "For a year, the police have had more than ample evidence to arrest the individual identified right from the start.

"Explanations provided to date as to why that has not happened border on the farcical."

A police spokesman said: "The PSNI encourages anyone with a complaint regarding police actions to contact the Police Ombudsman."