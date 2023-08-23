Sunflower field opens to NI public in bid to raise funds for Antrim Hospital cancer unit

The sunflower field in Portglenone will be raising funds for the Macmillan Cancer Unit at Antrim Hospital.

Therese McAllister (11) at the sunflower field in Portglenone, which her father Damian has opened to the public for the sixth year.

For the sixth year in a row, a Portglenone couple have cultivated a field of dreams for visitors to their farmland, with the aim of raising funds for the Macmillan cancer unit at Antrim Area Hospital.

Damian and Karen McAllister’s land on their 45-acre farm has been turned into a blaze of colour, with the public invited to come along for the experience of walking through the pathways surrounded by 100,000 flowers, most stretching over head height. Last year’s display raised over £20,000.

Damian, who opened the fields to the public on Wednesday morning, said: “We started it six years ago to see if we could do it. It’s now become what we do in August. We never thought it would take on the popularity it has, but every year more and more people have been coming and enjoying it.”

The sunflower fields, at Gortgole Road just outside the Co Antrim village, survived last weekend’s storms and welcomed the first visitors during what’s hoped to be at least two weeks of being open.

Damian added: “The public can come from 10.30am to 8pm every day. We’d love to see as many people as possible.

“It’s worked out well with the August bank holiday weekend coming up and anyone who’s in the area and looking to get back to nature can bring a picnic or just stroll through the fields for a bit of peace and quiet.”

The sunflower field opened to the public on Wednesday morning

With the proceeds from his labours going towards the cancer unit, Damian is asking for a small donation of £3 for adults and £1.50 for children if they wish to come along and enjoy the spectacular display.

In previous years, the fields have been a location for music videos, family photographs and even wedding portraits.

A haven for wildlife, it attracts many different species of butterflies at its site along the banks of the Bann.

“I try to encourage biodiversity with wildflowers and there are field mice, owls and hawks that come. It’s a really positive place,” Damian added.

“The first year we had four proposals in the field and some elderly people said one of their lifetime wishes had been to walk through a sunflower field and they never thought they would do it. They actually hugged me they were so happy.”

Parking next to the field is signposted along Gortgole Road. Visitors are asked to pay in cash.