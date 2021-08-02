Sunnier days ahead for NI … but don’t pack away brollies yet, says Met office 

Warm weekend on way as we dodge thunderstorms hitting parts of UK

Rebecca Kirsinaite (4), from Drogheda enjoying a day out on Bray seafront, Co Wicklow, yesterday.

Northern Ireland is expected to dodge the adverse effects of thunderstorms hitting south England and Wales this week, before the arrival of sunnier spells later this month.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms and flooding from London to Cardiff yesterday.

While Northern Ireland will avoid the worst of the weather, showers are still expected throughout the week with drier spells this weekend.

Hopes have been raised that NI could bask in more of the record temperatures enjoyed last month.

However, Met Office meteorologist Dan Stroud explained that next week will see much brighter weather across Northern Ireland but dampened down any expectations of a heatwave.

“I would say the word heatwave is a bit overkill at this stage,” he said.

“We’re certainly anticipating during the second week of August for the weather to settle down a little and become more of a dominance of high pressure.

“There will be less rain and sunnier spells but at the moment, we’re hedging towards some showers.

“It’s impossible to point to anything exceptional at this stage.”

The scorching heatwave last month resulted in the UK’s joint fifth warmest July on record.

Scotland and Northern Ireland recorded their third warmest July, in a month where Northern Ireland also broke its all-time high temperature record, exceeding 31C multiple times.

The mean temperature for July 2021 in the UK was 16.6C, which put it level with July 1995’s figure, according to provisional Met Office figures.

This is still some way short of the record figure of 17.8C in 2006.

Northern Ireland (16.4°C) and Scotland (15.1°C) saw their third warmest Julys, Wales (16.5°C) its ninth warmest and England (17.5°C) its 11th warmest.

Reports of Storm Fleur may be a little premature at this point as Mr Stroud said the Met Office is not expecting to name a storm this week.

Looking to the week ahead, Mr Stroud said most of the province will be covered in cloud with spells of wet weather.

“It will be fairly cloudy for the next couple of days with a few sunnier breaks across the province over the course of Tuesday afternoon and that might spark some isolated showers,” he outlined.

“Those showers could potentially be a little bit heavy at times.

“Into Wednesday, we will have a weak front pushing in from the west. It will cloud up over the west during Wednesday morning with outbreaks of rain across the province into the early afternoon.

“That rain will become very showery in nature so it’s not a particularly great day. It will be very damp so not fantastic unfortunately.

“Beyond that and into Thursday we’ve got this low pressure that’s expecting to track across England and Wales.

“In Northern Ireland there will be a lot of cloud and showery outbreaks of rain. Some of that rain will be fairly heavy at times during the afternoon period.

“We’re not expecting anything particularly troublesome at this stage, certainly in terms of wind.”