Sunshine and thunder forecast for NI hotspots this weekend as heatwave continues

People enjoying the recent good weather in Co Down. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

As the heatwave continues across Northern Ireland, we take a look at the weather forecast at some of the country’s best spots this weekend.

The Met Office has predicted the strong sunshine is to stay until Friday but the warm weather isn’t going anywhere this weekend – although there may be a chance of some heavy rain and thunder.

North coast

From Friday to Sunday, the Met Office has predicted overcast conditions but the temperature is still set to hit 23 degrees on Friday in Portrush and the surrounding areas.

However, if you’re planning a day out along the north coast on Saturday, there is a chance of some thunder and lightning between 12pm and 2pm, but temperatures remain warm at 21 degrees.

On Sunday, the risk of showers remains between 1pm and 7pm.

Newcastle

In south Down, Newcastle looks set to miss the showers, according to the Met Office.

The top temperature will hit 20 degrees on Friday and will stay warm the rest of the weekend with an overcast of cloud, but the UV rays remain high so don’t forget your sun cream.

Belfast

Much like Newcastle, Belfast is set to remain warm with a few sunny spells.

Temperatures will hover around the 21 degree mark so there’s plenty of opportunities to sample some of the best beer gardens in the city throughout the weekend.

Bangor

If you’re planning on spending your weekend at Pickie Fun Park for a ride on the swans, then you’re in luck as the rain is forecast to stay away right through from Friday to Sunday.

The highest temperature will hit 21 degrees on Friday and will be similar across the weekend.

Londonderry

The Walled City looks like it will see plenty of rain this weekend.

Spells of rain have been predicted to be scattered from Friday at 4pm through to Sunday at 10pm, but once again the temperatures will stay around the low 20 mark.

Enniskillen

Down in Co Fermanagh, Enniskillen could see some of the worst weather this weekend.

The Met Office has predicted thunder and lightening on Friday between 1pm and 4pm, with light showers on Saturday and Sunday.

Showers may turn more widespread by Sunday but it remains warm across the weekend.