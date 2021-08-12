Super Cup: Belfast puts on a big show as eyes of football world look on to see Chelsea beat Villarreal

Chelsea wins penalty shootout at Windsor Park in biggest club match ever played here

The eyes of the world were on Belfast on Wednesday night as Chelsea lifted the Uefa Super Cup in a delirious Windsor Park.

It was the biggest club match ever staged in Northern Ireland in what is the traditional curtain raiser to the new European football season — and it certainly lived up to the hype.

A spruced up Windsor Park — complete with Uefa branding and Chelsea and Villarreal banners — was broadcast live to 200 countries around the world as millions watched on.

Morocco international Hakim Ziyech finished a fine flowing move by Thomas Tuchel’s side in the first half, before El Submarina’s Gerard Moreno scooped the ball into the net to level the game with just 18 minutes left on the clock.

It took a penalty shoot-out after extra time to decide the eventual winner.

Twelve months on from the beginning of last season, Champions League winners Chelsea and Europa League holders Villarreal probably never thought they would be facing off in Belfast as European champions.

Prior to kick-off, BT Sport’s Jake Humphrey, Rio Ferdinand, Joe Cole and Eniola Aluko broadcast live from the stands with a picturesque Windsor Park pitch and those familiar white, blue and green seats in the background.

A-list international players such as Chelsea’s Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and N’Golo Kante — with a combined transfer fee of £102 million — gave everyone an idea of how illustrious this fixture really was for Northern Ireland.

Excitement built throughout the day as Crusaders hosted the Villarreal faithful’s fanzone at Seaview in north Belfast.

Tables full of beer — not to mention the Champions League, Europa League and Super Cup trophies on show — kept the supporters’ thirst quenched as the countdown to the big kick-off continued.

Hundreds of Chelsea fans based themselves in Sandy Row’s The Royal pub, while others headed to Cathedral Quarter for some pre-match beverages.

Yellow and blue shirts could be spotted around some of Belfast’s biggest landmarks as fans took in the Titanic Quarter, the stunning Queen’s University buildings and of course, Great Victoria Street’s The Crown Bar.

David Wortley, who is from Corby in the Midlands, had travelled without a ticket just for the atmosphere.

“I arrived last night — I’m looking forward to the game, but it would be even more exciting if I had a ticket,” he said. “I follow Chelsea every week — since 1974, home and away, all over Europe. I go every game I can.

“Belfast is beautiful — a stunning place. The people are so friendly. It is a great place.”

Craig Jones from Woking only arrived on Wednesday morning but said he had a great day, especially when the rain cleared.

“I’m a season ticket holder so didn’t have too many problems getting a ticket,” he said. “I follow Chelsea home and away, across Europe — everywhere, so I wasn’t going to miss this game.”

Marty Hutchinson from Maghera was at Windsor Park with Shannon Hutchinson, Natasha Hutchinson and Jamie Irvine.

“We applied for tickets online and luckily we got them,” he said. “We are all Chelsea fans so hopefully we will see a win.

“We usually go over once a year, but obviously the last couple of years has been difficult.

“It is great to see a game like this in Belfast — it might never happen again.”

Manuel and Hector had travelled from Villarreal.

“We have been in the city centre — we like Belfast very much,” said Manuel.

“We are pleased to be here — it is our second final in a few months. In 80 years of history of Villarreal, we had never been to any finals. So 2021 has been a very special year for our club.”

Around 13,000 fans were lucky enough to get their hands on the hottest ticket in town for the showpiece final at Windsor Park, which was filled at 70% capacity due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Over 3,000 Spanish supporters made the trip to Northern Ireland, and at least 5,000 Chelsea fans descended on Belfast hoping to see Tuchel’s side lift the Super Cup.

The Yellow Submarine lived up to the underdog tag as the vocal Villarreal supporters made their presence known before kick-off, while the Blues supporters’ “Chelsea, Chelsea” chants made it feel like a Premier League game.

It was a sight to behold to see club captains Kante and Raul Albiol carry the famous Champions League and Europa League trophies out onto the Windsor Park turf for the 46th Super Cup final.

The west London side created several half chances in the opening half before Ziyech, who later went off injured, grabbed the opener on 27 minutes.

Former Liverpool defender Alberto Moreno almost produced a stunning equaliser as his volley smashed against the crossbar and bounced on the wrong side of the goal line just before the break.

Villarreal pounced on a woeful clearance by Mendy as his goal kick landed at the feet of Moreno whose effort crashed the post with 52 minutes gone as the Spanish side applied the pressure.

Moreno took his second chance at glory after lifting the ball over Mendy following a well worked move by the Spanish side on 73 minutes — sending the game to a goalless 30 minutes of extra time. The blue ticker tape rained down on Windsor Park as Chelsea won the extended shoot-out and lifted the Super Cup for only the second time in the club’s history, bringing an unforgettable night to an end.

While Villarreal missed the chance to win the club’s second ever major trophy, their supporters made the occasion that extra bit special.

Irish FA chief executive Patrick Nelson said the organisation will be bidding to host the Super Cup again in the future.

Going by Wednesday night’s successful showpiece, and the welcome the fans received in Belfast, let’s hope we don’t have to wait too long before Europe’s finest come to town once again — hopefully in front of a sell-out crowd.