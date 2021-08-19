Superbike champ Jonathan Rea has just passed his motorcycle test

Jonathan Rea collects his new Z900 Kawasaki after passing his test. Credit: Stephen Davison

It sounds like a joke, but six-time World Superbike Champion Jonathan Rea has only just passed his UK motorcycle test.

Unsurprisingly, the 34-year-old was successful at his first attempt and has now acquired his first road bike, a Kawasaki Z900RS.

The Ballyclare man’s first ride on his new machine was along the beautiful coast road, including a spin on Downhill beach.

Rea was waved off on his journey by Laurence Ferguson of Coleraine Kawasaki, who supplied the new bike, and Stephen Mills of Moto Training, who guided him through his road test.

“I am so happy and proud to have passed my test,” Rea said.

“It’s been something I have wanted to do for such a long time but with my sporting commitments and busy calendar, it has been tough.”

On the track, the greatest World Superbike rider ever rides a Kawasaki ZX-10RR.

He has formed an unbeatable partnership with the manufacturer since he joined the team in 2015.

He has been enjoying a few days’ relaxation before he gets back to business on the circuit.

Rea crashed twice during a dramatic Race One in the Czech Republic recently, but still leads the championship.

His remarkable total includes 107 victories and 63 runner-up finishes. He has also secured 30 third places.