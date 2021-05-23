Supermarkets ‘hamstrung’ in delivering products to NI due to protocol, says Brandon Lewis

Supermarkets are being “hamstrung” in delivering pork pies and ham from Great Britain to Northern Ireland as a result of the protocol, according to Brandon Lewis.

The Secretary of State said the “burdensome regime of checks” by European union inspectors was impacting on food choice on supermarket shelves, alongside access to crucial medical treatments.

The checks on goods coming from GB to Northern Ireland across the Irish Sea are as a result of the protocol agreed as part of the UK-EU's post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Meant to stop goods crossing the EU's border into the Republic of Ireland, the NI Protocol has been the cause of significant unionist tension, with the UK and EU at loggerheads on efforts to reduce some of the bureaucracy the arrangements have created on the movement of goods.

Saying the core principles of the protocol are “noble”, Mr Lewis said Northern Ireland’s “social, economic and political” progress was being impacted.

“We have seen reduced availability and choice on supermarket shelves, cancelled deliveries, retailers temporarily pulling products, and interference with the movements of pets and parcels,” he wrote in The Sunday Telegraph.

Urging the EU to find “pragmatic” solutions, Brandon Lewis added that there was the potential for disruption to “vital” access to medicines and critical health supplies, with the Secretary of State accusing the EU of attempting to “mitigate a risk that does not exist”.

“At the moment a big supermarket, like Sainsbury's, cannot send a box of pork pies or packet of ham from one of its stores in England, Wales or Scotland to another branch in Northern Ireland without going through a burdensome regime of checks and processes to allow it to cross the Irish Sea,” he added.

“In theory, this is to make sure that there is no risk of "non-compliant" goods ending up in the EU's single market, via Northern Ireland. Except Sainsbury's does not have any stores in the Republic of Ireland - so such checks are unnecessary.”

Mr Lewis said there was a need to “de-dramatise” the issues around the protocol, but pointed to the “damage done” after the EU sought to “put a hard border on the island of Ireland for vaccine exports” in January.

"It is our hope that the EU will embrace a more constructive approach to the Protocol so that it can support the peace process, be implemented in the proportionate way that we always intended, and ensure the people of Northern Ireland can continue to see the benefits of continued prosperity and stability,” he added.

“I would urge the EU to take the proportionate, risk-based approach that is needed so that we can all look forward to a more positive and optimistic future for the whole of Northern Ireland - one that fully embraces all that it has to offer the rest of the UK and the world.”