Superyacht worth £20m owned by Texas industrialist latest vessel to arrive in Belfast

Belfast harbour is continuing to enjoy a summer of superyachts, and today saw the latest multi-million pound vessel cruise along the Lough.

The £20m ($25m) Reef Chief arrived just after noon, adding another touch of Monte Carlo to the city’s waterfront scene.

Owned by Texan industrialist and art collector James Dicke, who is listed as having a personal wealth of $500 (£393m) million, the yacht had previously spent a view days in Troon, Scotland.

James Dicke's superyacht at Belfast Harbour (Credit: Stephen Hamilton)

Sailing under the flag of the Cayman Islands, the 49 metre vessel can accommodate up to 10 passengers and a further crew of 10, ensuring that guests are attended to by a team of experienced and professional staff throughout their stay onboard.

Launched in 2008, it’s the second yacht of the same named to be owned by the US millionaire, his previous Reef Chief coming in at 39 metres in length.

A top speed of 20 knots and a cruising speed of 18 knots, the yacht also has an impressive range of more than 2,500 nautical miles, making it ideal for long-range cruising.

Valued at $25m, Reef Chief costs around $2 million (£1.5m) to run every year.

Inside the £25m yacht owned by Texas millionaire James Dicke (Credit: YachtCharterFleet)

On board the yacht boasts five luxury suites for accommodation, a gym, a deck jacuzzi, a beach style bar area, a private outdoor dining area and sun deck, WiFi and air conditioning.

It also has five cabins and the main saloon has a custom-built organ bar.

Owner James Dicke is a well know figure in the US business world. Born in 1945 he is CEO of Crown Equipment Corporation and is married to Janet Dicke. They have a son named James Dicke III.

His company, Crown Equipment, is a world leader in designing, manufacturing, distributing, servicing, and supporting material handling products.

Founded in 1940, Crown Equipment started as a small one-room company producing temperature controls for coal-burning furnaces before expanding into antenna rotators and later lift trucks.

Today, Crown is the fifth largest lift truck manufacturer in the world with worldwide sales coming in at a substantial £3.6bn ($4.69bn) in 2022.

Mr Dicke also owns a private jet.

In June this year visitors to Belfast will have caught sight of another superyacht moored along the dock alongside the SSE Arena.

The Scout, a 63 metre vessel worth a cool £68m and owned by the US millionaire James Berwind who is part of the family-owned Berwind Corporation, previously paid a visit.

Meanwhile, off the north Down coastline an even more luxurious superyacht was spotted in May.

Drone footage of US billionaire’s £241m superyacht off coast of Bangor in Northern Ireland

Owned by US Walmart heiress, Nancy Walton Laurie, that £241m (€300m) vessel boasted various luxurious features, including 16 cabins, a gym, steam room, indoor beach club, cinema, sauna, spa, swimming pool and helipad.

It has space for 30 guests and 45 crew, and the top deck even has a jacuzzi for those on board to relax in. Named Kaos, the impressive boat was formerly known as Jubilee, and was launched in 2017, as the largest yacht ever built in the Netherlands.