Superyacht worth £68m docks in Belfast

The 'Scout' yacht owned by millionaire James Berwind docked in Belfast. Picture: Aodhan Roberts/Belfast Telegraph.

Another superyacht has been spotted in Northern Ireland waters – this time at the Belfast docks.

The huge Hakvoort explorer, named ‘Scout’, is currently anchored beside the city, and is the largest yacht ever made by the 100-year-old Dutch shipyard, Hakvoort.

The yacht, which is worth $85m (approximately £68m), was launched in 2019 and is owned by American millionaire, James Berwind, who himself has a net worth of around $500m.

It is the second superyacht to be seen on NI’s coastlines in less than a week, with US billionaire Nancy Walton Laurie’s £241m vessel causing a local stir in Bangor last Thursday.

Scout boasts a range of impressive amenities, including a gym, cinema room, and a large sun deck with a jacuzzi.

Onboard, the luxury 64-metre vessel even has Atlantis, the futuristic underwater lair of James Bond’s nemesis in the 1977 film, The Spy Who Loved Me.

Scout can accommodate up to 10 guests and a crew of 14.

The huge cruiser was initially named Project Zeus, and was later rebranded as “Something Cool” in reference to the Heineken family, who supposedly commissioned it.

However, Mr Berwind rechristened it Scout after one of his beloved dogs.

The impressive boat even has a custom-made sculpture of the pampered pooch on board too.

It is designed to be a semi-permanent base from which Mr Berwind, his partner Kevin Clark and their canine companions can explore the world.

Speaking previously to luxury lifestyle outlet, Elite Traveler, Mr Berwind and Mr Clark said: “Scout’s design was influenced by Fritz Lang’s Metropolis, the interiors of Jules Verne’s Nautilus submarine, [and] every James Bond villain’s lair, with a touch of Looney Tunes.

“Everything about the interior focuses on the outside views with abundant windows and sliding glass walls.”

There’s also a fire pit and cocktail bar on deck in the ‘winter garden’ area, and the owners’ full-beam bedroom suite has two large bathrooms, walk-in closets and frosted full-length windows to port and starboard.

The master suite leads out to what the pair have dubbed as the “Puppy Park,” a custom-designed garden area for their two dogs, Scout and Brio, to enjoy.

“The dogs have their own ‘yard,’ all materials on board are pet-friendly, and all access points, such as the gates, scuppers and door sensors, are ‘puppy proofed,’” they added.

“As animal rights activists, we used no animal-based materials — no fur, no hide, no bone, etc. — on board.”

Mr Berwind’s ancestors Edward Julius and Charles Frederick Berwind were the founders of the Berwind-White Coal Mining company in America in the 1860s.

This developed into a mining conglomerate that it still privately kept in a family trust today.

It has moved into areas including manufacturing and real estate. The Berwind Corporation's real estate holdings alone are worth an estimated $3bn.

Mr Berwind himself is an architect and he and his partner support animal welfare and environmentalism.