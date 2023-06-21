Superyacht worth £85m docks in Belfast

The 'Scout' yacht owned by millionaire James Berwind docked in Belfast. Picture: Aodhan Roberts/Belfast Telegraph.

Another superyacht has been spotted in Northern Ireland waters – this time at the Belfast docks.

The huge Hakvoort explorer, named ‘Scout’, is currently anchored beside the city, and is the largest yacht ever made by the 100-year-old Dutch shipyard, Hakvoort.

The yacht, which is worth £85m, was launched in 2019 and is owned by American millionaire, James Berwind.

It is the second superyacht to be seen on NI’s coastlines in less than a week, with US billionaire Nancy Walton Laurie’s £241m vessel causing a local stir in Bangor last Thursday.

Scout boasts a range of impressive amenities, including a gym, cinema room, and a large sun deck with a jacuzzi.

Onboard, the luxury 64-metre vessel even has Atlantis, the futuristic underwater lair of James Bond’s nemesis in the 1977 film, The Spy Who Loved Me.

Scout can accommodate up to 10 guests and a crew of 14.

The huge cruiser was initially named Project Zeus, and was later rebranded as “Something Cool” in reference to the Heineken family.

However, Mr Berwind rechristened it Scout after one of his beloved dogs.

The impressive boat even has a custom-made sculpture of the pampered pooch onboard too.