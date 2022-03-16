Supply chain issues putting pressure on NI agri-food industry, says Poots

Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots has written to the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs about the impact the invasion of Ukraine is having on Northern Ireland’s agri-food industry and supply chain.

In the letter to MP George Eustice, Mr Poots highlights the concerns over the shortage of fertilizer and maize, which is being compounded by rising fuel costs.

Mr Poots said: “I have said before that here in Northern Ireland, one of most valuable assets is our agri-food industry and as well as providing employment, it contributes over £5 billion to the Northern Ireland economy.

“Given recent developments in Ukraine, I have written to the Rt Hon George Eustice, MP to reiterate to him the enormous pressure the agri-food industry is experiencing with regards to supply chain issues.

“Sectors along the entire food supply chain in Northern Ireland have contacted me highlighting serious concerns over the unprecedented rise in input costs, the lack availability of fertilizer and maize and the rising fuel costs as prime examples,” he added.

“Compounding this, we are still dealing with the labour shortage crisis, especially in the pork sector.”

Minister Poots asked Mr Eustice to consider a range of measures to alleviate pressures.

Suggestions include ensuring inputs for agriculture production are prioritised as far as possible, a reduction in excise duty, exploring a limited suspension of the road transport fuel obligation and urgent engagement with the supermarkets to ensure UK farmers are supported through this crisis.

He also stressed that the ability to grow food in Northern Ireland is being “impeded by the inability to import soil-based seeds from other regions of the UK.”

“I would welcome a relaxing of current restrictions to allow the free movement of these goods,” he said.

“My Department continues to support the promotion of our quality local food through the Northern Ireland Regional Food Programme and supports co-operation initiatives between local producers through the Agri-food Cooperation Scheme.”

Mr Poots also urged the public to help reduce food waste collectively by only buying what you need.

“Everyone of us can play our part in helping alleviate pressure on the agri-food industry and this can simply be done by reducing our food waste,” he said.

“We all buy too much food at times, some of which will end up in the recycling. So, by reducing the amount of food we waste we can all contribute and help the planet at the same time.”