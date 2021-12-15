Supreme Court rules PSNI wrong not to investigate ‘Hooded Men’ torture claims

The UK Supreme Court has ruled that the PSNI was wrong not to investigate allegations of torture used against the 'Hooded Men' and the decision should be quashed.

It said the decision had been based on a "seriously flawed" report and ought to be quashed.

The court also said the men's treatment was "deplorable" and was "deliberate policy".

The PSNI took the case to the UK’s highest court having failed in Belfast’s Court of Appeal to overturn a High Court ruling that found the police should revisit its decision to end its investigation into the treatment of the men.

The Supreme Court looked at that issue and also whether the PSNI is sufficiently independent to conduct the legacy probe.

Delivering his judgment on Wednesday, Lord Hodge referred to a 2014 RTE documentary about the hooded men case which referred to a British government memorandum, known as the "Rees Memo", which "referred to the use of torture and to its approval by UK ministers".

Following the broadcast, the PSNI considered whether there was sufficient evidence to warrant a new investigation, but concluded that there was not.

Lord Hodge said: "The court finds that the PSNI's decision taken on 17 October 2014 not to investigate further the allegation in the Rees Memo was based on a seriously flawed report, was therefore irrational, and falls to be quashed."

The solicitor for the majority of the "hooded men" said the Supreme Court ruling was a "landmark victory".

Darragh Mackin said: "Today's decision is a landmark victory for the hooded men.

"Since 2014 they have actively contested the decision by the PSNI not to investigate the allegations of torture.

"It was always clear that the initial investigation by the PSNI was nothing more than a window dressing exercise.”

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Jonathan Roberts said: “The Police Service of Northern Ireland acknowledges today’s judgment of the UK Supreme Court and welcomes the clarity it brings to some complex legal issues.

“We recognise the difficult realities that victims, families, friends and broader society continue to deal with as a result of our troubled past.

“We will now take time to study today’s judgment around these complex legacy issues in detail and we will carefully consider its implications for future legacy investigations.

“If we are to build a safe, confident and peaceful society, then we must find a way of dealing with our past and we are committed to playing our part in that process.”

ACC Roberts later added that the PSNI brought the appeals in order to seek a definitive ruling from the Supreme Court on the extent to which legal obligations under Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) applied to legacy investigations.

“The Supreme Court has allowed both appeals,” he stated. “The Police Service welcome the clear legal ruling that there are no legal obligations arising from Article 2 ECHR to investigate these cases.

“We will now carefully consider the judgments and their impact on the legacy caseload."

The 14 hooded men were subjected to a series of controversial interrogation techniques when they were interned without trial by the Army.

The techniques included hooding and being put in stress positions, forced to listen to white noise and deprived of sleep, food and water.

They were also thrown from helicopters that were hovering close to the ground having been told the aircraft were hundreds of feet in the air.

The European Court of Human Rights previously ruled that while the men suffered inhumane and degrading treatment, it fell short of torture.