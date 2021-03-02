Surfer Al Mennie completes 100km swimming challenge

A Northern Ireland surfer has spoken of his elation after swimming more than 100km in complete darkness as part of a charity challenge which he started last December.

Al Mennie has been taking to the waters off the north coast at Downhill and Castlerock beaches for the last three months to raise funds for mental health charity Aware.

Last night marked his final swim, which saw Al exceed his distance target of 100km.

The experienced surfer said he felt fantastic that supporters had donated nearly £14,000 for Aware.

"It's amazing. I started off with an initial target of £3,000. I felt bad during the pandemic putting any target, but the generosity has been unbelievable," said Al.

The adventurer stressed that being in the open water in pitch darkness is a very different experience altogether - even with his own experience.

"As soon as there's no light it's a different world altogether. There's waves and currents that I can normally see but then I can only trust my ears to know that a wave's coming," he explained.

Donations can be made to the mental health charity via: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/al-mennie