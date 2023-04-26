Surfer Al Mennie to ride 154 waves for Darkness Into Light

A north coast based professional surfer will surf 154 waves from sunset to sunrise in a single night to raise much needed funds for mental health charities across Northern Ireland.

Surfer and author Al Mennie is undertaking the challenge as part of this year’s Darkness into Light initiative.

Al, who is an ambassador for the fundraiser which focuses on suicide prevention, will take on the challenge next month on the north Antrim coast, with 14 local mental health charities benefiting from the money raised.

Now in its fourteenth year, Darkness into Light — an annual fundraising event organised by Pieta and sponsored by Electric Ireland — will return on Saturday, May 6.

People are invited to sign up and take part in one of the 16 organised walks or to run, cycle or swim, or even undertake a special challenge.

Speaking ahead of his surfing challenge, Al said: “Surfing has always been my escape. Some people walk, run, cycle and that is their thing. For me it has always been surfing.

“I have been surfing since I was a child in the 80’s and it has got me through some dark times.”

Al added that the European Commission estimates that 56,000 people took their own life in 2018, which equates to 154 people a day.

“I will be riding lots and lots of small waves in order to surf 154 waves through the hours of darkness but also to focus people’s minds on that incredibly high number of people dying by suicide and the numbers of families this impacts daily,” he said.

Looking back at his own experiences, Al said he will never forget the “shock and weight of feeling in the air” when he was told as a young boy that a friend of his family’s teenage child had taken his own life.

“At the time, I don’t think anyone suspected that this might happen, but it did,” he said.

Al will undertake the challenge supported by an experienced crew, as well as the necessary safety measures.

His crew, equipped with rescue gear, will have sight of Al and be in contact with him at all times.

To contribute to Al’s challenge, visit Darkness into Light’s website at www.darknessintolight.ie. For more information on the fundraiser or to sign up to Darkness into Light 2023, visit www.darknessintolight.com.