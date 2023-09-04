Surfer pronounced dead after being pulled from sea at Portrush beach

Two people have been praised for their ‘heroic actions’ as they attempted to save the man

A man was pronounced dead after being pulled from the waters around Portrush on Sunday evening.

He was spotted in the water by two members of the public, who took him back to shore on a surfboard and performed CPR on him.

Unfortunately, he was later pronounced dead.

Police responded to a request for assistance from HM Coastguard at West Strand beach, Portrush just after 8.20pm.

They said a man was recovered from the water and taken to hospital by police and colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Read more Coastguard rescues person clinging to cliff face in Co Antrim

Local Policing Inspector Brogan said: “Sadly, the man was later pronounced dead.

“I would like to take this opportunity to commend two members of the public for their quick-thinking last night. Having seen the man in the water, they pulled him to shore on a surfboard, carrying out CPR as they did so. I want to thank them for their heroic actions, and the wider community for their support of emergency services at the scene.”

The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

East Derry SDLP MLA Cara Hunter has offered condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

“This is a tragic loss of life and my thoughts are very much with this man’s family at this incredibly difficult time,” she said.

"I cannot imagine how difficult it must be to lose a loved one in such circumstances.

"I would also like to pay tribute to the two members of the public who entered the water and brought the man back to shore and all the emergency services who responded to this incident."

Local MLA Claire Sugden also offered condolences to the dead man’s loved one.

“This is heartbreaking news for everyone who knew this man,” she said.

“Fellow surfers came to his aid, followed by the Coastguard, RNLI and onshore emergency services, but tragically all efforts to resuscitate the man failed.

“I would like to praise everyone who helped in this rescue attempt and extend my deepest condolences to his friends and family.

“Unfortunately, this tragedy underlines the dangers that exist in our waters and how easy it is to get into trouble.

“I would urge anyone entering the water to do so with the utmost attention to safety and to stay close to fellow water-users.”