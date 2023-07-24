Surge in NI family financial fears as report shows nine in 10 struggling to provide for children

A charity is braced for a surge in calls from households seeking help as family financial worries worsen over the summer holidays.

Advice NI said a combination of childcare expenses, escalating grocery costs and household bills and the recent peak in interest rates have created an additional strain on families.

It is particularly affecting women and single mothers, who are already disproportionately affected by income inequality.

The warning comes as Save the Children revealed nine out of 10 low-income parents in Northern Ireland say they are having to cut back on essential spending for themselves this summer to provide for their children.

The latest research showed that of those polled, almost half (41%) are having to choose between feeding themselves and providing for their children while 91% are cutting back on items such as clothes and energy bills so they can afford activities for their families.

Over a quarter of parents (27%) are taking their children on fewer days out this summer and more than half (54%) are worried about their children feeling lonely this summer.

Save the Children has provided £20,000 in funding to community organisations in Northern Ireland to deliver Summer of Play activities, including forest schools and fun days, that will reach around 500 children.

In Londonderry one of those programmes is a dance academy being hosted by the Family First Support Hub.

Sharon Doherty from the Hub said: “The funding will enable us to provide fun, interactive activities for children in the local area who do not have either access to or options during the summer months, for play that’s specific to their needs.”

Sinead Campbell, head of money, debt and quality at Advice NI, acknowledged the difficulties faced by households during the summer holidays.

“The summer break can be an incredibly challenging time, particularly for parents,” she said.

“With schools closed and the absence of structured childcare, families often struggle to meet their financial obligations while trying to manage children’s expectations during the summer break.

“With mortgage interest rates rising and some households having to have an extra few hundred pounds just to keep a roof over their heads, we know more people will turn to credit to ease their financial pressure, however this will only add more stress in the longer term.

“The rising costs of groceries and household bills has also put immense pressure on family budgets, and with interest rates expected to rise again in line with UK inflation, it’s an extra burden on households already grappling with financial insecurities.”

Economists have warned that a recent decision by the Bank of England to increase interest rates could see these pushed as high as seven per cent to tackle inflation. Inflation, which measures the rate of rising prices, stuck at eight per cent in May, with supermarket food prices amongst those increasing rapidly.

Research from the Women’s Regional Consortium and Ulster University found that many local women are worried about the financial pressures they are facing.

Siobhán Harding, Women’s Support Network at Ulster University said: “27% of the women we spoke to were anxious about school costs which is likely to be become an increasing pressure point for families over the summer period as the cost of food remains high and parents are having to buy school uniforms and school shoes.

“This summer many women will also be feeling the impact of the loss of the Holiday Hunger Scheme with around 96,300 children losing £27 a fortnight to help with the costs of food over the long summer break.”

Advice NI said women and single mothers are likely be hit hardest due to income inequality and the rising cost of childcare. According to the Living Wage Foundation, 60% of all jobs below the Living Wage in the UK are held by women, and it is women who often spend most of their income on household goods.

“The ongoing cost-of-living crisis has a huge impact on women with families, and single mothers, leaving them with the daunting task of making ends meet,” Sinead continued.

“Especially during the summer holidays where some women are effectively ‘paying to work’ or, in some cases, exiting the workforce altogether to prioritise childcare, leaving them at a significant disadvantage regarding financial stability and providing for their families.

“If you are in debt or experiencing financial difficulties, we urge you to get in touch early. We’re seeing more families and households reach out than ever before, and people who’ve never experienced debt before are struggling.”

Anyone can access Advice NI’s money and debt advice now for free and confidently by Freephone: 0800 915 4604 or by emailing advice@adviceni.net.