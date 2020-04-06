Surgical mask wearing thieves steal woman's engagement ring at knifepoint in Belfast robbery

The ring is white gold with a large square diamond in the middle, surrounded by smaller diamonds.

A woman aged in her 20s had her engagement ring taken after she was held up at knifepoint in a Belfast robbery.

She had been walking in the Stewartstown Road area in the west of the city on Sunday at around 9.40pm. She was coming from the Bell Steel Road direction heading for Woodside Estate. when she was approached by a man and a woman.

The female distracted the victim, while the man brandished a small pen knife and demanded money. The man grabbed at and ripped the victim’s pockets, taking her money and the female proceeded to remove the victim’s watch and engagement ring.

The male suspect is described as being aged in his 30s, approximately 5' 6'' in height, wearing a dark coat with the hood up, and dark bottoms. It’s believed he was wearing a paper surgical-type mask.

The female suspect is also described as being aged in her 30s and approximately 5' 6'' in height. She, also, was wearing a dark coat with the hood up and a paper surgical-type mask.

Detective Constable McVeagh said : “This was a despicable act and a terrifying ordeal, which has left the victim clearly distressed.

“The engagement ring is, understandably, of immense sentimental value. This is a white gold ring, with a large square diamond in the middle, surrounded by smaller diamonds. There is a small blue/green stone among the smaller diamonds.

“I am appealing to anyone with information that might assist our enquiries to get in touch with detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1399 of 05/04/20.

“Likewise, if anyone is offered a ring matching this description in unusual circumstances, please contact us immediately.

"Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."