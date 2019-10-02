Surprise donation covers Ballymena baby classes for Wrightbus and Thomas Cook families

An antenatal educator has welcomed an anonymous donation to cover the cost of birth or baby classes for someone in need.

Jessica Higgins from Co Antrim received the surprise donation on Tuesday when she found a card sitting in her studio in Galgorm.

She runs classes that help educate expectant mothers from 14 weeks in pregnancy up until when their babies are 18-months-old.

Ms Higgins said it was an existing client who made the donation of £200 for mothers who need help to cover the cost of classes.

The card read: "Please use this money to cover the cost of classes for someone who needs it at the moment."

Ms Higgins said: "I was running classes yesterday and as I went in to my studio there was an envelope sitting at the entrance. As it was the last day of term I thought it might have been a thank you card - so I presume it was one of the twenty mums who I had in class yesterday. I've no idea who it was.

"There's quite a lot of money there so it could be stretched quite a long way for a few families."

Ms Higgins said as her studio is right next to the Wrightbus factory, she hoped the donation could help a family affected by the job losses.

So far, three families have come forward to avail of classes with the teacher thanks to the donation.

"A member of Thomas Cook cabin crew got in touch who has lost her job. She is going to start with me in November at baby massage and I've also allocated some of the money to another mum who is having a tough time. The partner of a man who worked at Wrightbus is also going to start baby classes.

"I've still got loads of money to spend. There have been people who've said there are people worse off than me, but that's what the donation is for.

"Together with a discount and a personal commitment to try to stretch these funds a little further, I'd like to help as many people as I can.

"The kindness and amazing human spirit we have seen in the rest of the Ballymena community is mirrored here in Daisy, and we have your back," she said.