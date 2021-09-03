Survey labelling Belfast parents unfriendly on school run is false, says councillor mum of P1 pupil

There is some small talk, she insists after poll finds we’re the most standoffish

A Belfast City councillor has rubbished claims local parents are some of the most unfriendly at the school gates and the least willing to interact with other parents.

Alliance councillor Sian Muholland, mother to two-year-old Cathal and four-year-old Alfie who recently started P1, said Covid has made it more difficult to interact with other parents but that she is looking forward to “breaking the barrier” during the school drop-off.

It follows research that showed more than a third of parents in Belfast (35%) said human interaction was what they most dread with school drop offs, coming out ahead of even London to be rated the least friendly parents. Those in England’s capital said interaction with other parents and being “stuck” with them was what they feared the most, with almost a third (29%) picking it as their least favourite aspects of drop offs along with Plymouth, also at 29%.

It is compared to a UK average of a quarter of parents (25%) who said they don’t enjoy being stuck talking to other parents during school runs.

Mrs Mulholland said it can be difficult for parents of schoolchildren to muster up the confidence to approach others at the school gates. “As a mum I know even my confidence has been knocked slightly when you go on maternity leave and lose some of that adult interaction and then suddenly you’re thrust back into small talk where the only thing you have in common is that you have children the same age,” she said.

“I’m 36 and the days of having that awkward social interaction to make new friends was pretty much dead and gone at university. It feels like your first day of a new job,” she said.

But she disputed any suggestion that Belfast parents are unfriendly. “There’s an undercurrent across the board that it’s a little bit awkward and you’re trying to find a friendly face or someone who looks like you could have a chat with them. Belfast people are some of the most friendly across Europe,” she said.

“We’re still wearing masks outside the school gates which doesn’t help with social interaction. I’m very aware of social distancing and making sure I’m keeping my space from other parents so it can be hard to break that barrier. There’s still a little bit of small talk at the school gates from what I can see.”

The research from breakdown provider Green Flag said parents across the UK spend 8,505 minutes on the school run across the year, amounting to almost six days. It’s a process that’s more irritating than getting out of bed for more than a third (37%).

It is certainly a stressful process with the breakdown provider expecting to see 82 breakdowns per hour during the first week back. But the main concern for almost half of parents (46%) is being late followed by being caught in bad weather (32%) or being held up on busy roads (31%).

Mrs Mulholland said the school run is just another hurdle for parents who are trying to do their best for their children in all areas. “I’m constantly feeling like if you’re aceing one area, the other one is falling behind but I think that’s an issue for parents across the board,” she said.

On her son Alfie’s first day of school, both Mrs Mulholland and her husband took a day of annual leave to drop him to school for the first time. “His little brother was five months old when the pandemic started so my older child has had very little alone time with us. We made it more about us spending time with him,” she said.

She said she hopes to connect with other parents as the school year progresses.

“There’s the pressure of do they have the right school bag, how to label their jumpers and because it’s still too early to have a network of mums in the school to know what they’re allowed to bring with them. It’s funny going from Sian or Councillor Mulholland to being Alfie’s mummy,” she said.

In the survey, some parents (25%) said they dread having to find a parking space near the busy school gates, while more than a fifth (23%) are plagued with worries over a child forgetting their homework or packed lunch.

However, the school run is still preferable to other tasks. Two out of five parents find partaking in long Zoom meetings (39%) or the idea of queuing (39%) worse than the back and forth of dropping their children off at school.

Cleaning was unpopular for more than a third (35%) and engaging in small talk or taking a lateral flow test scored similarly low in the popularity stakes for the parents surveyed — they’re seen as worse jobs than the school run.