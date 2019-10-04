Survivors in ‘positive’ talks with Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith

Victims of historical institutional abuse were upbeat yesterday after a positive meeting with Secretary of State Julian Smith to review progress on receiving compensation.

Speaking after the meeting at Stormont House, survivors' spokesperson Margaret McGuckin said: "I trust him.

"He has the power - and he can deliver for everyone."

Savia's legal representative Claire McKeegan said Mr Smith told them he was "very committed" to helping the survivors.

"We're cautiously hopeful that the redress legislation will be brought through Parliament at the Queen's Speech," she said.

"From our discussions with the Secretary of State today, it could be as early as the end of October.

"But everything depends on the current political climate, and whether we go into an election.

"He wants to do it.

"The will is there."