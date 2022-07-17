Survivors mark London IRA bomb horror 40 years on with remembrance ceremony in Hyde Park

Coordinated IRA attack killed 11 soldiers and injured many more

Survivors and relatives of those who died in near-simultaneous IRA attacks in London that killed 11 soldiers and injured many others will gather this week to mark the 40th anniversary.

On July 20 1982, just after 10.30am, a car bomb was detonated as 15 members of the Blues and Royals, on their horses, made their way through Hyde Park to mount guard.

Four soldiers — Cpl Roy Bright (36), Lt Dennis Daly (23), Trooper Simon Tipper (19), and L/Cpl Jeffrey Young (19) — were killed by a car bomb that exploded as they rode through the central London park to attend the Changing of the Guard ceremony.

In a second coordinated attack, seven soldiers were blown up at the bandstand in Regents Park; Graham Barker (36), John Heritage (29), Robert Livingstone (31), George Measure (19), John McKnight (30), Keith John Powel (24) and Laurence Smith (19). All were members of the Royal Green Jackets.

Various events have been organised, including a remembrance ceremony in Hyde Park, while victim advocates will brief members of the Houses of Parliament on support needed for the families of those who died, and on the Legacy Bill.

In 1987, Gilbert ‘Danny’ McNamee was convicted of making the Hyde Park bomb and jailed for 25 years. He served 12 years before released under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement. His conviction was later quashed, ruled unsafe.

John Downey was charged with four counts of murder in connection with the Hyde Park attack but his trial collapsed after an official letter emerged stating he would not be prosecuted in connection with the attack.

But the families of those killed launched an ultimately successful civil action in the High Court in London.

A High Court judge ruled in 2019 Mr Downey was an "active participant" in the bombing. Justice Martin Spencer found that Mr Downey was jointly responsible with others for the attack, which left 31 other people injured.

Families of victims were awarded £715,000 in damages. No one has ever been charged in connection with the Regent's Park bombing

Kenny Donaldson, of the South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF), which represents victims and families, said he will travel to London to participate in a range of events to mark the 40th anniversary of the bombings in Hyde Park and Regents Park.

But there will be discussions over what Mr Donaldson described as the "justice deficit which exists for those who are the innocents".

"The collapse of the criminal trial into John Downey's alleged involvement in the Hyde Park atrocity via the production of an OTR (on the run) assurance letter continues to haunt the Hyde Park families but also represented a further erosion of our criminal justice system," Mr Donaldson said.

"The families did dust themselves down and then pursued a civil case… we were delighted and proud of their dogged determination to fight for what was right and to victory when the judgment was handed down".

A remembrance ceremony will be held on Wednesday at Hyde Park, organised by the The Blues and Royals Regiment.

"We have no doubt that this will be a challenging day for families of those murdered but also for those who survived but who suffer physical and psychological injuries and issues to this day," Mr Donaldson said.

SEFF on Tuesday will deliver a presentation to MPs and Lords on how those impacted by the Hyde Park attack were supported. Members will also be told of the expectations around the Legacy Bill currently making its through the Houses.

Simon Utley, a survivor of the attack, last week recalled to Forces News, a website, the moment the bomb exploded.

"I actually thought at the time that someone had hit me on the back of the head. There was a mass vacuum of air just disappearing around you, and then the sharpest explosion in your ear. I could literally feel my eardrum disappearing," he said.