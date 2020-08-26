Survivors of Troubles need a voice, outgoing commissioner warns

Victims and survivors of Northern Ireland's troubled past must not be left without a voice, the outgoing commissioner has warned.

Judith Thompson's term as Commissioner for Victims and Survivors will end on Monday after five years.

She has urged the Executive to appoint her successor quickly, to ensure that victims and survivors have a legally constituted voice.

Legacy issues have sparked rows within the Assembly, including disagreements over the definition of a victim, which has delayed a pension for those most seriously injured in the Troubles.

Institutions to deal with the past agreed by politicians in the Stormont House Agreement in 2014 remain to be implemented, and a victims and survivors strategy remains in development.

Fresh legacy legislation is expected at Westminster, and Ms Thompson has warned that victims need a voice, or risk being left "very short changed".

She said: "There is a real risk that the full range of people in Northern Ireland who want to see some kind of resolution to past events are going to be very short changed by what may come from Westminster. The coming months are going to be a crucial test of how we deliver on the needs of all those who have suffered as a result of the Troubles.

"The fact that time after time the place that politicians have chosen to make a political stand, is when it comes to difficult decisions about delivering for victims and survivors. That is shameful.

"The legacy legislation that is now anticipated at Westminster is likely to be significantly different to that which was exhaustively consulted on.

"The result of the Secretary of State's announcement in March would leave all bereaved families facing the prospect of a desktop review following which their case would be closed permanently, regardless of any further evidence that could arise. This is not what most victims and survivors would want."

Asked about her view on the lack of agreement over the definition of a victim, and whether former paramilitaries should qualify, Ms Thompson said she recognises there are "equally, genuine and legitimate feelings and beliefs behind all arguments".

"In a place that can be divided you have got to find a point that is uncomfortable but the best way through it that you can, and that's the job of this role," she added.

The outgoing commissioner described seeing the legal victory of bomb victim Jennifer McNern forcing action by Stormont over implementing the Troubles pension as one of the highlights of her term, describing the campaigner as "inspirational".

"It's so great to have been part of that, to have delivered the advice to government which supported that," she said.

Troubles pension row, Page 10