Suspect bailed after being questioned about dog found buried alive

The dog which was found in Ballyarnett Country Park had to be put down

A 23-year-old man has been released on bail after being quizzed about a dog found partially buried alive in Londonderry.

The animal was found by a member of the public in Ballyarnett Country Park last Wednesday and was subsequently put to sleep due to the extent of its injuries.

Officers investigating the incident conducted a search of an address in the city on Tuesday before making the latest arrest.

The suspect has been released on police bail to allow police to conduct further enquiries.

A 29-year-old man has already been charged with offences including causing unnecessary suffering to animals, and four counts of failing to take reasonable steps to ensure the needs of an animal.

Derry-based pet charity Pet FBI Rescue said the dog had been repeatedly beaten with rocks and had further rocks placed on top of it.

"She sustained brain damage, broken ribs and a collapsed lung to name a few of the horrific injuries inflicted,” they said.