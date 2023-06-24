Suspect questioned after hammer attack on two men

A man is being held in custody for questioning in connection with a hammer attack on two men in Londonderry.

The incident happened in the Duke Street area of Derry in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police received a report shortly before 1.10am that two men had been assaulted by another man who struck them with a hammer.

One of the men sustained head injuries and the second man sustained injuries to his head, face and ankle.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A man aged in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.”

Police appealed for witnesses or anyone else with information about the incident to come forward.