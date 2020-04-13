Suspected arson attack at former Kincora Boys' Home in east Belfast

Police are investigating a suspected arson attack at the former Kincora Boys' Home in east Belfast.

Shortly before 10.30pm on Sunday a fire was reported inside a property on the Upper Newtownards Road.

Damage was caused to a front room and front window of the property.

Sergeant White said: "Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended the scene and extinguished the fire. The incident is being treated as arson.

"We are appealing for information and anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2676 12/04/20.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."