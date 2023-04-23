Suspected arson attack in Newtownards may be linked to UDA feud, say police

Detectives are appealing for information following a suspected arson attack on a parked van in Newtownards, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Shortly after 1.20am, police received a report that the window of a Ford Transit van parked on Upper Greenwell Street had been smashed, and a fire had been started in the front cabin.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire. However, substantial damage was caused to the passenger seat and dashboard.

The incident is being treated as arson and detectives are investigating a possible link to the ongoing feud between rival drugs gangs across Ards and North Down.

The PSNI have said anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area at the time of the incident, or anyone with dash-cam or CCTV footage that could assist with police enquiries, is asked to contact detectives in Bangor on 101.