Suspected cannabis valued at £585,000 seized and man (42) arrested

The man remains in custody.

Police have arrested a 42-year-old man following the seizure of suspected cannabis with an estimated value of almost £600,000 in Belfast.

Officers from Belfast Harbour Police and the PSNI’s Organised Crime Team arrested the man and seized a quantity of the class B controlled drug following a port policing operation in the early hours of Wednesday morning, August 9.

Police effected a heavy goods vehicle stop and search in the Harbour area around 6am.

During the operation, suspected herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of around £585k was found to be located, concealed in the vehicle.

The man was then arrested and remains in police custody at this time.

Detective Inspector Conor Sweeney said: “This seizure and arrest highlights the ability of strong partnership working with key stakeholders to tackle this type of organised criminality.

“I would appeal to anyone who can help us identify suspects or provide any information about suspected drug dealing in their area to call the non-emergency number 101.

"Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111."