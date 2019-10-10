Suspected cannabis worth £600k seized in Belfast

Around 1,500 suspected cannabis plants worth an estimated £600,000 have been seized in Belfast.

The plants were recovered by detectives from the PSNI's Organised Crime Branch at a rented property in the Boucher Road area of the city on Wednesday evening.

Detective Inspector Adam Ruston said: "This has been a profitable and complex venture, most likely in operation for over a year. Those responsible are, of course, only interested in lining their own pockets, with no thought whatsoever for those adversely affected by their financial gain.

"Some people think that cannabis is harmless – this is simply not true. Like other illegal drugs, it can damage both physical and mental health, causing harm and hurt to individuals and their loved ones. The consequences can be heartbreaking.

"We would advise landlords to make thorough checks of any potential tenants before letting their property, and to look out for tell-tale signs that a house is being used for such activity."

Meanwhile, 32 kilograms of suspected herbal cannabis with a street value of around £600,000 were seized in the Dargan Road area of Belfast on Thursday morning.

The suspected herbal cannabis seized by police. Credit: PSNI

A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

Police have urged anyone with any information about illegal drugs to contact them on 101.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.