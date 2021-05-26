Suspected cannabis worth £900,000 seized during cross-border police operation in Co Down

Suspected cannabis worth an estimated £900,000 and £1,000 in cash has been seized during a police operation near Loughbrickland.

The PSNI said officers from their Organised Crime Unit, supported by others from the Interceptor Unit, Tactical Support Group and Air Support Unit conducted an operation on the A1 road near the village.

The PSNI were also supported by officers from the Garda Siochana.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Thornton from PSNI Organised Crime Unit said: “During this evening’s operation, as officers stopped a van to speak with the driver, he exited the vehicle and initially made off on foot but was quickly arrested.

“While carrying out a search of the van we recovered suspected cannabis with an estimated street value of £900,000 and £1,000 in cash. The male is currently helping with ongoing enquiries.

“Over the course of the evening, partner agencies identified four drivers for prosecution and issued fixed penalty notices to four others for a range of offences.

“This joint-operation between police and our partner agencies was aimed at targeting OCGs who utilise the road network to distribute drugs and other illicit goods.

“This evening’s successful operation is another example of the Police Service of Northern Ireland working in partnership with other agencies and the commitment of everyone involved to preventing this type of criminality and protecting those who are most vulnerable within our communities.”