Suspected Class A drugs seized in west Belfast PSNI operation

A quantity of suspected Class A drugs were seized during a PSNI operation carried out in west Belfast.

The PSNI said its Blackmountain Neighbourhood Policing Team executed a search warrant at a property on the Falls Road on Friday.

West Belfast PSNI said in a tweet that during the search a quantity of suspected Class A drugs were discovered.

"We will continue to act on search warrants, we will do it unannounced and without warning in order to deal with the possession and supply of drugs," it continued.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "No arrests have been made at this stage and enquiries are ongoing."

The development comes a day after a separate operation in which officers seized drugs and cash in suspected criminality probe linked to East Belfast UVF.

Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task (PCTF) searched the property in the east of the city on Thursday.

During the search, police seized suspected Cocaine, Cannabis and Diazepam, drug dealing paraphernalia and a quantity of cash, a spokesperson revealed.

The PSNI said the seizure is part of a continuing operation into suspected drugs criminality linked to East Belfast UVF.