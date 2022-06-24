Suspected Class A drugs worth £100,000 and forklift vehicle seized following PSNI Bessbrook search

Suspected Class A drugs worth an estimated £100,000 and a forklift have been seized by police following a search in the Bessbrook area on Friday.

The PSNI said the search was carried out by their Organised Crime Branch and a woman aged 31 who was initially arrested on suspicion of drugs offences has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

PSNI Detective Inspector Shaw said: “During the search, a quantity of suspected Class A controlled drugs was seized, along with a forklift, excavator and other items.

“Through Operation Dealbreaker, we will continue to tackle the supply, use and harm caused by illegal drugs in Northern Ireland. We’re grateful for the support of local people, and I’m keen to reiterate and ask for anyone with information, or concerns, to get in touch on 101.

“Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org”