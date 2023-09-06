Suspected cocaine worth £50k seized in Derry

The discovery was made in the Carnhill area of the city.

Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) officers were on patrol shortly after 4pm on Sunday when they saw a car being driven suspiciously.

It stopped in the Carnhill area and the two people got out, walked away and did not return.

A search of the vehicle located a bag inside it containing a white substance, suspected to be cocaine.

The vehicle from which the suspected drugs were located was also seized and taken away for examination.

Police said enquiries are ongoing.

Ballyarnett NPT Sergeant McCollum said: "The Police Service, under Operation Dealbreaker, is actively committed to removing drugs from our streets, and we will continue to proactively investigate and carry out searches to disrupt this activity, and those involved in the drugs trade.

"Anyone tempted to become involved in illegal drugs should be under no illusion; we will seek to identify them, arrest them and place them before the courts.

“I also want to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone with any information about suspected drug dealing in their area to call the non-emergency number 101. Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”