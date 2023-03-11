Suspected drugs seized as police probe East Belfast UVF

Cash and suspected drugs have been seized by police investigating alleged criminal activity linked to the east Belfast UVF

Detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force conducted a search at a property in the Newtownards Road area of east Belfast on Friday.

Detective Inspector Maguire said: “During the search a quantity of items were seized including suspected Class A drugs, a quantity of cash and suspected drugs paraphernalia, which will be examined in due course.

“We will continue to work with communities and partners to disrupt those involved in criminal activity and reduce the harm they cause to our society.

“I would appeal to anyone with information or concerns about illegal activity, or anyone with any information that can assist our investigations, to call police on 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/."