Suspected drugs with street value of £20k seized in Belfast

Suspected Class A drugs with an estimated value of £20,000 have been seized in Northern Ireland.

It's after a car was stopped by police officers on Hillview Road, north Belfast, shortly before 5.30pm on Monday, September 16.

"Following a drugs search of the vehicle, a quantity of suspected Class A drugs were recovered along with around £1,000 in cash and other items. One man aged 20 years old was arrested on suspicion of various drugs related offences. He is currently in police custody assisting with enquiries.

"A follow-up search was carried out in the Ormeau area of south Belfast, with a quantity of suspected Class A drugs recovered by police.

"Police are committed to reducing the harm these dangerous drugs and individuals pose to our community. We would appeal to anyone who knows anything about illegal drugs or drug dealing in their area to contact police on the non-emergency number 101.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."