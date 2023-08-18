Suspected drugs worth £1m seized at Larne Harbour

The drugs seized by the PSNI (PSNI/PA)

Police have seized suspected drugs with an estimated street value of £1 million following an operation at Larne Harbour in Co Antrim.

One man has been arrested following the seizure, which was assisted by Border Force officers.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Shortly before 6am on Friday, August 18, police and Border Force colleagues carried out a vehicle stop-and-search operation in the Larne Harbour area.

“During the search of a low loader lorry, a large quantity of suspected class A drugs were discovered, having been concealed in the vehicle.

“The suspected class A drugs will now undergo further forensic examination.

“A 37-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession of a class A controlled drug with intent to supply.

“He remains in custody at this time, assisting officers with their inquiries.”

The spokesperson added: “This seizure and arrest highlights the ability of strong partnership working with key stakeholders to tackle this type of organised criminality.

“We will continue to tackle the supply, use and harm caused by illegal drugs in Northern Ireland, and we’re grateful for the support of local people, and I’m keen to reiterate and ask for anyone with information, or concerns, to get in touch on 101.”