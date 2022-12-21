Suspected drugs worth an estimated £220k seized by PSNI following Antrim and Limavady searches

Man and woman arrested since released on bail

Drugs worth an estimated £220,000 have been seized by police following searches at a number of properties in Antrim and Limavady on Tuesday.

A 30-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man were arrested following the operation but have since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Police said the haul recovered included over £20,000 worth of suspected Class A controlled drugs and over £200,000 of prescription and counterfeit drugs and steroids.

Electronic devices were also recovered by the PSNI.

PSNI Sergeant Ian Ferriby said: "These drugs are now safely off our streets this Christmas and we would like to thank the public for their ongoing support. We need to know more about what's going on in your community.

"Help us build a picture of the drug criminality and we can take action, just like we've done in Antrim and Limavady. Public support in these searches is appreciated. Only together can we stop these drug dealers.

“I am making a direct appeal to anyone with information about the illicit supply, possession or misuse of drugs. Please call police in confidence on the non-emergency number 101.”