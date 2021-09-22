Suspected drugs worth estimated £50,000 seized in Draperstown as man in his 30s arrested

Suspected Class B drugs with an estimated street value of around £50,000 have been seized by police in the Mid Ulster area.

A man in his 30s was also arrested by the PSNI during the search operation on Tuesday evening.

Police said the suspected haul was located inside a house in the Draperstown area.

The man was arrested on suspicion of offences including possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, and cultivating cannabis.

He has been subsequently released on bail pending further enquiries.

PSNI Sergeant John Downey said: “We, as your Police Service, are committed to tackling the illegal supply and use of drugs, and will continue to investigate those who profit from the consequent misery and harm.

“I would ask any member of the public who has any information which could be of assistance to police to contact us on non-emergency number 101.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”