Suspected drunk driver arrested after crash leaves man in hospital

The scene in Francis Street on Sunday afternoon after a man was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after he collided with a parked vehicle and caused a leg injury to a member of the public.

Police in Londonderry are appealing for witnesses to a road traffic collision on Francis Street in the city on Sunday afternoon, March 13.

The collision was reported to police shortly after 4:15pm and involved a red Volkswagen Golf and a blue Skoda Octavia.

When officers arrived at the scene there were two people inside the Golf, a male driver and a female passenger. No one was in the parked Skoda.

A 50-year-old man who was standing in front of the Skoda at the time of the collision was taken to hospital with a leg injury.

The male driver of the Golf, a 22-year-old man, who was also taken to hospital, has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving and driving when unfit through drink or drug.

He has also been arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour and two counts of assault on police and he remains in custody, assisting officers with enquiries.

Inspector Ryan Robb said: "While our enquiries to establish what happened continue, I am appealing to drivers who were in the area at the time, as well as pedestrians or residents who may have witnessed what occurred, to get in touch with us.

"I would also ask those drivers with dashcams to check their footage."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 1235 of 13/03/22.

You can also make a report using the non-emergency reporting form or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.