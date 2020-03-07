Suspected firearm and ammunition linked to dissident republicans seized in Strabane

Police have found a suspected firearm and a quantity of ammunition in Strabane as part of an investigation into violent dissident republican activity.

The search in the Spout Road area was carried out by the PSNI's Terrorism Investigation Unit on Saturday.

Both the suspected firearm and ammunition have been taken away for further examination.

Detective Inspector Anthony Kelly said: "The PSNI’s priority will always be to protect communities and keep people safe from harm, and today's search demonstrates that we will continue to work with our communities to disrupt the activities of this small group of people who are intent on using violence.

"There is no place for this type of activity and the vast majority of people in our communities want to live in a peaceful society.

"I want to appeal to anyone who has information which could assist our investigation to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 765 of 07/03/20.

“Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”